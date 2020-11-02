Driver hospitalized after rollover wreck

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was hospitalized Sunday following an accident in Bell County.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday in Belton.

According to officials, a white Chevy sedan left I-14 prior to the merge with I-35 and came to rest, on its roof, at Main St. and Holland Rd.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.