Advertisement

Driver hospitalized after rollover wreck

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A driver was hospitalized Sunday following an accident in Bell County.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday in Belton.

According to officials, a white Chevy sedan left I-14 prior to the merge with I-35 and came to rest, on its roof, at Main St. and Holland Rd.

The driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Climate change art exhibit goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Waco Friends of the Climate organization is hosting a virtual art exhibit highlighting the effects of climate change.

Our Town

Waco: Final “Walk for Healing” held to protest racial injustice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Relationship Clinic of Waco held their final “Healing Walk” against racial and social injustice Sunday evening.

News

1000+ vehicles on Sunday participate in 3rd Aggieland Trump Parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
With only two days before Election Day, Trump supporters were again out in full force on Sunday in the Brazos Valley.

Local

Fire at local fiber facility under investigation

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Waco Fire and Waco PD responded to a fire at a cellulose insulation company Halloween night.

Latest News

News

Waco Fire and Waco PD responded to a fire at a cellulose insulation company Halloween night

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT

News

Man in custody after leading local police on high speed chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Nolanville Police with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Service assisted in ending a short vehicle pursuit around noon Saturday.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Dogs have a howling good time at “Howl-O-Ween Puppy Paw-Looza”

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department hosted the sixth annual “Howl-O-Ween Puppy Paw-Looza” Saturday morning.

Our Town

Temple: “Feast of Hope” draws dozens

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
With the cold winter months ahead and the holidays around the corner, the food pantry “Feed My Sheep” in Temple held a “Feast of Hope” for the homeless Saturday morning.

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Local movie theater hosts Halloween Breakfast movies

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove hosted a special Halloween breakfast Saturday morning.

News

Braxton: Looking for a family

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT