Ethiopia massacre

Amnesty International says survivors of a massacre by rebels in western Ethiopia on Sunday counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard, the latest attack in which members of ethnic minorities have been deliberately targeted.
Amnesty International says survivors of a massacre by rebels in western Ethiopia on Sunday counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard, the latest attack in which members of ethnic minorities have been deliberately targeted.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) - Amnesty International says survivors of a massacre by rebels in western Ethiopia on Sunday counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard, the latest attack in which members of ethnic minorities have been deliberately targeted.

Human rights groups are asking why federal soldiers left the area just hours before attackers moved in.

Ethiopia’s government has blamed a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army.

The head of the Oromia region police commission told the state broadcaster the death toll was 32.

Ethiopia’s prime minister has denounced the killing of people based on identity, adding that security forces have been deployed and “have started taking measures.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

