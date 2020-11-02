Family transforms Central Texas boy’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels

(KWTX) - Family members, for another year, transformed Colin Ely’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels so the 10-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, could trick or treat in style.

“It’s fun to make something. We let him request what it’s going to be and it’s a fun process for me to figure out what I’m going to do and how I’m going to do it,” his dad, Patrick, said.

Colin decided he wanted to be a train engineer this year so Patrick, mom Krista and twin sister Hannah went to work to make the Halloween wish happen.

Patrick put his professional skills to work with his background as an auto and aircraft mechanic as well as working at SpaceX.

He spent weeks in his garage planning and executing every last detail.

“I spend a lot of time thinking what it’s going to look like,” he said.

The train was constructed with items Patrick said were easy to find at a local hardware store including cardboard, paint, and tape.

The wheels on Colin’s wheelchair served as the engine’s rear wheels as Colin, costumed as an engineer, made the rounds in his China Spring neighborhood.

Colin, a fourth grader at China Spring Intermediate School, is mostly nonverbal, but he blew a big kiss to his family as Hannah ushered him outside to show him the final product.

The Elys say their daughter is wise beyond her years and selfless in sharing in her brother’s Halloween joy even if it takes the focus off her.

“She understands completely,” Patrick said.

“She’s just a really awesome kid.”

In 2015, Colin trick-or-treated as a landscape tractor with a loader on the front and a scoop on the back.

In 2016, he made the rounds in a scary vampire chair, in 2017 he set out in a John Deere Tractor and in 2018 in a forklift.

“In 2019 I got a break,” Patrick said, laughing.

“He wanted to be the tractor again.”

Patrick spent his time last year making a costume instead for Colin’s twin sister which she wore again this weekend.

As for what’s in store for Halloween 2021?

Patrick said he’ll wait for his son’s request and then get to work.

“It won’t hurt my feelings if he wants to be the train again,” Patrick said.

“But I really do enjoy making them.”

