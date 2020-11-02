Advertisement

Family transforms Central Texas boy’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels

Family members, for another year, transformed Colin Ely’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels so the 10-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, could trick or treat in style.
Family members, for another year, transformed Colin Ely’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels so the 10-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, could trick or treat in style.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Family members, for another year, transformed Colin Ely’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels so the 10-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, could trick or treat in style.

“It’s fun to make something. We let him request what it’s going to be and it’s a fun process for me to figure out what I’m going to do and how I’m going to do it,” his dad, Patrick, said.

Colin decided he wanted to be a train engineer this year so Patrick, mom Krista and twin sister Hannah went to work to make the Halloween wish happen.

Patrick put his professional skills to work with his background as an auto and aircraft mechanic as well as working at SpaceX.

He spent weeks in his garage planning and executing every last detail.

“I spend a lot of time thinking what it’s going to look like,” he said.

The train was constructed with items Patrick said were easy to find at a local hardware store including cardboard, paint, and tape.

The wheels on Colin’s wheelchair served as the engine’s rear wheels as Colin, costumed as an engineer, made the rounds in his China Spring neighborhood.

Colin, a fourth grader at China Spring Intermediate School, is mostly nonverbal, but he blew a big kiss to his family as Hannah ushered him outside to show him the final product.

The Elys say their daughter is wise beyond her years and selfless in sharing in her brother’s Halloween joy even if it takes the focus off her.

“She understands completely,” Patrick said.

“She’s just a really awesome kid.”

In 2015, Colin trick-or-treated as a landscape tractor with a loader on the front and a scoop on the back.

In 2016, he made the rounds in a scary vampire chair, in 2017 he set out in a John Deere Tractor and in 2018 in a forklift.

“In 2019 I got a break,” Patrick said, laughing.

“He wanted to be the tractor again.”

Patrick spent his time last year making a costume instead for Colin’s twin sister which she wore again this weekend.

As for what’s in store for Halloween 2021?

Patrick said he’ll wait for his son’s request and then get to work.

“It won’t hurt my feelings if he wants to be the train again,” Patrick said.

“But I really do enjoy making them.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

H-E-B once again limiting toiler paper, other paper products

Updated: 53 minutes ago
H-E-B is once again limiting some paper products in its stores.

Politics

Texas police accused of escorting Trump caravan to polling station in minority neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Fort Worth are trying to clarify an incident near a polling location on October 30.

Local

Sheriff’s department reports another phone scam targeting local residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Sheriff’s officials Monday were warning residents of another local phone scam.

State

Texas woman charged in fire that killed 2 found competent to stand trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamey Boyum
A Texas woman charged in connection with an apartment fire that left two dead has been found competent to stand trial.

Latest News

State

Two die after pickup crashes into Texas restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCBD
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured, some seriously, when a pickup truck crashed into a Texas restaurant as diners ate breakfast.

State

Driver fleeing agents struck, killed by 18-wheeler near I-35 border checkpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KGNS
An investigation is underway after a driver attempting to run from agents after abandoning his pickup near an I-35 border checkpoint was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

Politics

MJ Hegar, John Cornyn facing off in US. Senate race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Millions of votes have already been cast in a record-breaking election year, but the presidential race isn’t the only thing voters are deciding on. Texas voters are also choosing a U.S. senator.

Local

Central Texas-born actor killed in shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actor Eddie Hassell, a Central Texas native who starred in the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right” has been shot to death.

Local

Driver hospitalized after rollover wreck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A driver was hospitalized Sunday following an accident in Bell County.

State

Texas man, dog, die in plane crash in Montana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a Texas man who died along with his dog in a plane crash in Montana.