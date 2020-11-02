Luke Combs returns to No. 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) - “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs returns to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It had been number one last November and was just re-released as a deluxe version. It moved 109,000 units in the past week.

“Letter To You” by Bruce Springsteen debuts in second, followed by Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.”

“Featuring Ty Dolla Sign” by Ty Dolla Sign is fourth, and “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD (WORLD) is fifth.

