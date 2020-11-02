Advertisement

Luke Combs returns to No. 1

Luke Combs is interviewed during the iHeart Country Festival in Austin, TX on May 4, 2019. | Source: David Bergman | Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - “What You See Is What You Get” by Luke Combs returns to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

It had been number one last November and was just re-released as a deluxe version. It moved 109,000 units in the past week.

“Letter To You” by Bruce Springsteen debuts in second, followed by Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.”

“Featuring Ty Dolla Sign” by Ty Dolla Sign is fourth, and “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD (WORLD) is fifth.

Family transforms Central Texas boy’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels

Updated: 42 minutes ago
By Julie Hays
Family members, for another year, transformed a Central Texas boy’s wheelchair into a costume on wheels so the youngster, who was born with cerebral palsy, could trick or treat in style.

H-E-B once again limiting toiler paper, other paper products

Updated: 55 minutes ago
H-E-B is once again limiting some paper products in its stores.

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

Sunset falls on a historic season for the drive-in

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Associated Press
After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in.

Texas police accused of escorting Trump caravan to polling station in minority neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Fort Worth are trying to clarify an incident near a polling location on October 30.

Sheriff’s department reports another phone scam targeting local residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Staff
Sheriff’s officials Monday were warning residents of another local phone scam.

Texas woman charged in fire that killed 2 found competent to stand trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Jamey Boyum
A Texas woman charged in connection with an apartment fire that left two dead has been found competent to stand trial.

Two die after pickup crashes into Texas restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
By KCBD
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured, some seriously, when a pickup truck crashed into a Texas restaurant as diners ate breakfast.

Driver fleeing agents struck, killed by 18-wheeler near I-35 border checkpoint

Updated: 3 hours ago
By KGNS
An investigation is underway after a driver attempting to run from agents after abandoning his pickup near an I-35 border checkpoint was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

MJ Hegar, John Cornyn facing off in US. Senate race

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Hannah Hall
Millions of votes have already been cast in a record-breaking election year, but the presidential race isn’t the only thing voters are deciding on. Texas voters are also choosing a U.S. senator.