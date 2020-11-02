MJ Hegar, John Cornyn facing off in US. Senate race

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Millions of votes have already been cast in a record-breaking election year, but the presidential race isn’t the only thing voters are deciding on.

Texas voters are also choosing their next senator.

Democrat MJ Hegar is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who has represented the Lone Star state for the past almost two decades.

If Hegar wins, she has a few thin gs she’d like to get done in Washington, D.C.

Hegar said healthcare has been a major focus of her campaign, and she wants to help more Texans get insurance.

“We are last in the nation for access to healthcare,” Hegar said.

“Texas is the worst state in the union, and this was before COVID.”

IHegar said another concern voters have is Social Security.

She said they want to make sure Social Security is something they’ll be able to access when the time comes.

If elected, Hegar said she wants to fight to make sure the government actually functions.

Cornyn has been focusing on the work he’s done in the Senate responding to the pandemic.

Cornyn said the government has taken steps to respond to needs, like creating the PPP loans, sending the stimulus checks, and investing in therapeutics.

He added Congress also worked to make PPE and COVID-19 testing available across the country.

For Cornyn, a big focus has been getting the Texas economy back to where it was before the pandemic.

“How do we regrow our economy, just as we’re safely transitioning back to school, and safely transitioning back to work,” Cornyn said.

