Advertisement

Nice Election Day Weather!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet but warmer weather is in the forecast for the next few days in Central Texas. If you’re looking for some more chilly weather like we saw last week, you’ll have to wait until early next week. Election Day weather looks great all across Central Texas. When polls open at 7 AM, temperatures will be on the cool side in the low-to-mid 40s but sunshine is expected all day long. Lunch time temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s while late-afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s. When the polls close at 7 PM, temperatures are expected to be on the cool side in the low 60s.

For the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Morning temperatures will be warming up too in the mid 50s each morning except Sunday. Sunday’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s as humid air from the Gulf of Mexico moves in. We will likely see a shift in the weather early next week with our next cold front, but there are still some question marks on exactly when that front will arrive. We do expect some scattered showers to move in early next week with that weather system, along with a dip in the temperatures as well.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brady's Monday Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

Weather

Atlantic hurricane system ties records for most named storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

Weather

Sunset falls on a historic season for the drive-in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in.

Latest News

Weather

Philippines: 20 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Philippine officials say at least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the country over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Sunny Skies, Warmer Weather For Most of The Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Philippines: 20 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.

7 Day Forecast

A Beautiful Week Ahead with a Warming Trend To Go With It

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

A Nice and Comfortable Week Ahead with a Warming Trend

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST
A Nice and Comfortable Week Ahead with a Warming Trend

7 Day Forecast

Another Nice Fall Day with Warmer Weather Later This Week

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update