Nice Election Day Weather!

Quiet but warmer weather is in the forecast for the next few days in Central Texas. If you’re looking for some more chilly weather like we saw last week, you’ll have to wait until early next week. Election Day weather looks great all across Central Texas. When polls open at 7 AM, temperatures will be on the cool side in the low-to-mid 40s but sunshine is expected all day long. Lunch time temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s while late-afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s. When the polls close at 7 PM, temperatures are expected to be on the cool side in the low 60s.

For the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Morning temperatures will be warming up too in the mid 50s each morning except Sunday. Sunday’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s as humid air from the Gulf of Mexico moves in. We will likely see a shift in the weather early next week with our next cold front, but there are still some question marks on exactly when that front will arrive. We do expect some scattered showers to move in early next week with that weather system, along with a dip in the temperatures as well.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.