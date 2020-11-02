Sheriff’s department reports another phone scam targeting local residents

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Monday was warning residents of another local phone scam.

The department has received reports in the past week from residents who received calls from a man representing himself as a sheriff’s officer who told them they are named in arrest warrants and their DNA is needed, sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reihnard said in a press release Monday.

“There are sounds of police scanners in the background and the male caller is using the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Public Service Office, number, (254) 933-5412, as a reference,” he said.

The caller told the residents that because of the COVI-19 pandemic, “all transactions will be conducted over the telephone,” he said.

He then directed them to go to a grocery store to purchase prepaid credit cards for various amounts.

“The male caller has the individual stay on the telephone with him until the transaction is completed,” he said.

“The Bell County Sheriff’s Department will never telephone anyone concerning an arrest warrant, much less ask for arraignments to be made over the phone,” he said.

Reinhardt advises residents who receive such calls to hand up and call the sheriff’s department at (254) 933-5412.

