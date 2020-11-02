Sunny Skies, Warmer Weather For Most of The Week

Quiet but warmer weather is in the forecast for the next few days in Central Texas. If you’re looking for some more chilly weather like we saw last week, you’ll have to wait until the beginning of next week. We will have some cool morning temperatures but afternoon highs will be near and even above normal starting tomorrow. Today’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly sunny skies but will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s late today. Today’s temperatures are still expected to be a few degrees below normal, but the warming trend continues into Election Day. When polls open at 7 AM, temperatures will be on the cool side in the low-to-mid 40s but sunshine is expected all day long. Lunch time temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s while late-afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s. When the polls close at 7 PM, temperatures are expected to be on the cool side in the low 60s.

For the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Morning temperatures will be warming up too in the mid 50s each morning except Sunday. Sunday’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s as humid air from the Gulf of Mexico moves in. The humid air Sunday may bring us a stray shower or two but the best potential for rain and storms comes late Monday and Tuesday as our next cold front moves through. The front is expected to arrive after sunset Monday and before sunrise Tuesday but the timing is still a bit up in the air since it’s so far out. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s Monday and drop into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are near 40% and while we could see some strong storms, any severe weather threat early next week depends on when the front arrives. Overall though, the severe weather chances next week are low.

