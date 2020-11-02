Sunset falls on a historic season for the drive-in

NEW YORK (AP) - After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in.

Summer and early fall have seen the old drive-in transformed into a surprisingly elastic omnibus of pandemic-era gathering.

It has hosted concerts and comedy shows, business conferences and Sunday services, graduations and weddings.

With temperatures dropping and even some snow flurries falling in the northern half of the country, one of the pandemic’s few bright spots is running low on time.

Many drive-ins are staying open well beyond normal closing, and some are selling a lot of hot chocolate.

