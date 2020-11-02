Advertisement

Texas man, dog, die in plane crash in Montana

Authorities have identified a Texas man who died along with his dog in a plane crash in Montana. (File)
Authorities have identified a Texas man who died along with his dog in a plane crash in Montana. (File)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 74-year-old Texas man and his dog were killed in the crash of a single-engine Cessna near the Billings airport in southern Montana.

The Yellowstone County coroner’s office has identified the victim as Donald C. Nimmick.

Flight records show Nimmick left Lakeview, Texas Friday morning and made stops in Torrington and Buffalo in Wyoming, before leaving for Billings.

The plane crashed short of the runway at Billings Logan International Airport just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Searchers located the downed plane in a forested area at about 8:45 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

