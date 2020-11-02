Advertisement

Texas woman charged in fire that killed 2 found competent to stand trial

Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 34, of Longview, was deemed fit for trial.
Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 34, of Longview, was deemed fit for trial.(Jail photo)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman charged with arson causing bodily injury or death in connection with a 2018 apartment fire that claimed the lives of two people has been found competent for trial.

According to the 124th District Court in Gregg County, a doctor’s report was submitted to the court stating Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 34, of Longview, was deemed fit for trial.

The court will declare her trial as a priority, meaning a date will be set soon and supersede some other cases.

Bruton was originally arrested in June of 2018 and charged with arson of a habitation.

The fire occurred on March 9, 2018, at an apartment in the 100 block of Cherie Lane in Longview.

Randall Russell and Lisa Tesmer died in the fire.

When Longview firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on March 9, they found Bruton outside the residence with a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid in her hands, a search warrant stated.

According to the warrant, Bruton told firefighters, “she was trying to start a fire in the fireplace.”

She remains in the Gregg County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Texas police accused of escorting Trump caravan to polling station in minority neighborhood

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police in Fort Worth are trying to clarify an incident near a polling location on October 30.

Local

Sheriff’s department reports another phone scam targeting local residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Sheriff’s officials Monday were warning residents of another local phone scam.

State

Two die after pickup crashes into Texas restaurant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCBD
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured, some seriously, when a pickup truck crashed into a Texas restaurant as diners ate breakfast.

State

Driver fleeing agents struck, killed by 18-wheeler near I-35 border checkpoint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KGNS
An investigation is underway after a driver attempting to run from agents after abandoning his pickup near an I-35 border checkpoint was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler.

Latest News

Politics

MJ Hegar, John Cornyn facing off in US. Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Millions of votes have already been cast in a record-breaking election year, but the presidential race isn’t the only thing voters are deciding on. Texas voters are also choosing a U.S. senator.

Local

Central Texas-born actor killed in shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actor Eddie Hassell, a Central Texas native who starred in the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right” has been shot to death.

Local

Driver hospitalized after rollover wreck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A driver was hospitalized Sunday following an accident in Bell County.

State

Texas man, dog, die in plane crash in Montana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a Texas man who died along with his dog in a plane crash in Montana.

State

‘American Idol’ contestant from Texas dies at 42

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died.

News

Election Preview: Texas Senate Race

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning