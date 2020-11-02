Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump is suggesting he'll fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens.

Politics

Texas Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to throw out nearly 127,000 Harris County votes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JOLIE MCCULLOUGH
A handful of GOP activists and candidates had asked the state's highest civil court to rule Harris County's drive-thru voting locations illegal, and invalidate votes that have already been cast. The challenge has also been filed in federal court.

Politics

More than 9 million Texans have voted so far, surpassing state’s total votes in 2016

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Alex Samuels, Matthew Watkins and Mandi Cai
The number of voters who cast ballots in the Texas early voting period this year has now surpassed the total number of people who voted in all of 2016.

Politics

Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Biden warns of tough days

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Trump and Biden to change the shape of the race.

Politics

Texas Democrats think a seat on the oil and gas regulating board could be their best chance of winning statewide in two decades

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By Sami Sparber
With attention on Texas races up and down the ballot, a virtually unknown Republican candidate and big-time donations to the Democratic nominee, Democrats think they have a shot of winning a seat on the Railroad Commission.

Latest News

Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

Politics

Texas voters won’t be required to wear masks while voting after appeals court temporarily lets Abbott order stand

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By Jolie McCullough
A requirement that Texans wear face masks when casting ballots during the pandemic lasted less than a day after a federal appeals court halted an order that would have compelled voters to don the coverings.

Local

Central Texas voters will decide competitive congressional race

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
Central Texas voters will decide a competitive congressional race in which a four-term Republican incumbent again faces a Democratic challenger.

State

Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG
An Austin real estate developer at the center of recent allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked investigators to probe an elaborate conspiracy this fall.

Politics

Pompeo, in Indonesia, renews China attacks as US vote looms

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:32 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
China is a central theme in President Donald Trump's campaign to win a second term.