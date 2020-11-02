Advertisement

Two die after pickup crashes into Texas restaurant

when a pickup truck crashed into a Texas restaurant as diners ate breakfast.
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured, some seriously, when a pickup truck crashed into a Texas restaurant as diners ate breakfast.(KCBD)
By KCBD
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people died after a pickup truck crashed into a south Lubbock restaurant Saturday morning.

The Department of Public Safety identified the victims as 68-year-old Danny Watson of Lubbock and 69-year-old Tim Edward Wood of Lubbock.

Watson died at the scene and Wood later died at a hospital.

The 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup crashed into the Tech Cafe at 117th and University at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Among the injured were 58-year-old Mark Wayne Nazworth of Wolfforth, who suffered serious injuries; 43-year-old Jeff Goodnight, who suffered incapacitating injuries; 53-year-old Lilian Hong Ngo of Cedar Park, and a 12-year-old girl from Lubbock.

The driver of the pickup, a 72-year-old Lubbock man, was not injured.

Fire officials say the driver of the pickup truck parked in the front of the building and accidentally placed his vehicle into drive instead of reverse.

The pickup accelerated and crashed through the front of the building.

The truck struck multiple people sitting at tables.

An off-duty Lubbock Fire Rescue firefighter and Plainview Fire Department firefighter were eating breakfast at the restaurant.

They began treating and triaging victims until paramedics arrived.

