Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Central Texas.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in McLennan County.

The deaths of an 89-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man raised the virus' toll in the county to 157.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 134 new cases of the virus Monday, 37 of which are from ongoing surge testing.

Fifty two patients were hospitalized Monday, 14 of them on ventilators.

