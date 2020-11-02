Advertisement

US construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September


U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September. (AP/file)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon.

The Commerce Department reported that the September gain followed followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August.

Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%.

Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%.

During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1% over the same period last year.

Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%.

