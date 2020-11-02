US marshals find 27 missing kids during 5-day operation

(KWTX) - A five-day law enforcement operation in Virginia dubbed “Operation Find Our Children" led to the recovery of 27 missing children, the Justice Department announced on Monday.

Investigators also located six additional children previously reported as missing but reportedly discovered as being in the custody of their legal guardian.

“The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable children in our society and ‘Operation Find Our Children’ does just that,” said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen.

“While this Virginia operation is the most recent recovery of endangered and missing children led by the U.S. Marshals Service this year, we have also recovered more than 440 kids in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana and other states. Because of this initiative, the recovered children are now out of harm’s way.”

“I can think of no more critical or satisfying mission for a law enforcement officer, than rescuing an endangered child,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia.

"We want the missing children across this great nation to know the U.S. Marshals Service will never stop looking for you, we will find you.”

