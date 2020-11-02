Advertisement

Waco: Climate change art exhibit goes virtual

The Waco Friends of the Climate organization is hosting a virtual art exhibit highlighting the effects of climate change.
The Waco Friends of the Climate organization is hosting a virtual art exhibit highlighting the effects of climate change.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Friends of the Climate organization is hosting a virtual art exhibit highlighting the effects of climate change.

The exhibit has more than 85 unique pieces of art created by 70 artists as young as elementary school students to professionals.

The exhibit was hosted at a gallery for the last three years but had to move to a virtual format due to COVID-19.

Organizers say while they’re disappointed they couldn’t display the art at a physical gallery, they’re still proud to showcase it on a virtual platform.

“The climate crisis will still be here when the pandemic resolves,” said Alan Northcutt.

“So, we felt since we believe it’s this crucial, we had to continue the exhibit.”

The exhibit will be open until November 30th.

Anyone interested in viewing the exhibit can visit the Waco Friends of the Climate website.

