Waco: Final “Walk for Healing” held to protest racial injustice

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Relationship Clinic of Waco held their final “Healing Walk” against racial and social injustice Sunday evening.

Every step that organizers Brittney and Gary Wardlaw have taken in the walks have been for a powerful purpose.

“Let’s just end it on a good note,” he said.

“We just want people to know that it’s okay to get help that you need and we don’t need to wait for the next shooting or incident to promote healing.”

For the last six months, the clinic has held walks downtown, bringing awareness to mental health needs for African Americans facing trauma from disturbing experiences of racism both nationally and locally.

Brittney says it meant everything to give minorities a voice and a space to share their experiences.

“People are expressing in the only way they know how,” she said.

“People need an outlet because it will address a lot of what we see.”

Even though the walks are ending, Brittney says there’s much more to come.

“Peaceful walks and marches are great, and we want to continue doing that, but how do we think strategically and how do we move forward with this?”

