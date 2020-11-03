Baylor WBB players are improving after collision at practice

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor women’s basketball seniors Didi Richards and Moon Ursin are improving after suffering injuries at practice.

The two collided in mid-air. Richards suffered a shock to the spinal cord, Ursin had a concussion.

Moon is still in concussion protocol but is getting better daily.

Richards said she felt numb from her knees down immediately after the incident. There is no structural damage to Didi’s spine, and she is working to get back.

“I’m going through rehab. My walk is looking a lot better. Every day is getting easier and I’m letting everybody know that I will be playing this season,” said Richards.

There isn’t a clear timeline for her return, it all just depends on how she feels.

Coach Kim Mulkey and Didi are asking for prayers.

