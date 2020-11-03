Advertisement

Beautiful Fall Weather Continues!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quiet but warmer weather is in the forecast for the next few days in Central Texas. If you’re looking for some more chilly weather like we saw last week, you’ll have to wait until the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s tonight, but much like today we will see temperatures quickly warm into the mid-to-upper 70 during the afternoon.

For the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Morning temperatures will be warming up too in the mid 50s each morning except Sunday. Sunday’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s as humid air from the Gulf of Mexico moves in. The humid air Sunday may bring us a stray shower or two but the best potential for rain and storms comes late Monday and Tuesday as our next cold front moves through. The front is expected to arrive after sunset Monday and before sunrise Tuesday but the timing is still a bit up in the air since it’s so far out. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s Monday and drop into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are near 30% and while we could see some strong storms, any severe weather threat early next week depends on when the front arrives. Overall though, the severe weather chances next week are low.

