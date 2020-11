LONDON (AP) - It turns out Beyoncé really does have a “Bey-hive” -- two, actually.

Beyoncé tells British Vogue she has two real beehives with about 80,000 bees.

She says she and her family make hundreds of jars of honey a year.

She says she started keeping bees because her two daughters have terrible allergies and honey has healing properties.

