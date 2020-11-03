UPDATE: COVID-19 claims lives of 3 more Central Texas residents

(KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Bell County, a Killeen woman in her 60s and a Temple man in his 70s, health officials said Tuesday.

A 94-year-old McLennan County woman diagnosed with the virus has also died, officials said.

The Bell County Health District reported 6,600 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, up from 6,541 on Monday.

Of the total, 5,935 patients have recovered.

“I know that COVID fatigue is firmly setting in, but I do ask that people please do their best to mitigate transmission of this virus by staying home if sick, social distance, mask if social distancing is not possible and maintain hand hygiene,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

“Please stay safe and help us keep everyone as healthy as we can.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.