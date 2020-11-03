Advertisement

Drake bests Aretha Franklin, Wonder to set Billboard record

Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week.

Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.

Of Drake’s 21 No. 1 hits, 12 include him in the leading role, including “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “Hotline Bling,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had,” his first major hit released in 2009.

