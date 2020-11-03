Elections offices making final preparations for Election Day

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Final preparations were made at election offices all around Central Texas Monday.

All day long, elections administrators were preparing for very large crowds and even more mail-in ballots to arrive.

Bell County elections Administrator Jeanette Compean and other have been checking each polling location and voting machine to make sure everything is in working order.

“As soon as everything wraps up tomorrow, we’re hoping to take a couple days off just to catch our breath,” she said.

“We have our IT guys to make sure that if anything goes wrong, someone’s there to get that problem as quick as possible.”

In McLennan County, administrators like Kathy Van Wolfe say despite the large turnout in early voting, they’re still anticipating thousands of voters to cast their ballots.

“We’ve had more people vote early in this election than we had for the entire election of 2016, both early voting and on election day,” she said.

“We hope that a lot of people voted early so the lines won’t be as bad, but we do expect a lot of people to be out and voting as well.”

Historically, voter turnout in the U.S. is low, compared to other countries. That’s why Compean says she’s proud that so many people have come out to have their voices heard.

“I think it’s pretty awesome that people are coming out to vote,” she said.

“From younger generations to older generations and across the board, everybody’s coming out.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7 p.m.

