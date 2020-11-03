Fire at local business produces heavy smoke

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon at Lucky 7 Sweepstakes in the United Plaza at 2807 West Adams Ave., just north of the Sammons Golf Course.

Heavy smoke was visible when the first crews arrived just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews found a small fire inside the building and quickly extinguished it, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.

No injuries were reported.

