Texas border agents seize heroin worth nearly $4 million

Twenty greased bundles of heroin were hidden inside shafts the pickup was hauling.
Twenty greased bundles of heroin were hidden inside shafts the pickup was hauling.(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas border agents Monday seized heroin worth nearly $4 million after scanning a pickup truck at an Interstate 35 checkpoint in Laredo.

Authorities say the truck’s driver and a passenger acted suspiciously during an immigration inspection.

The pickup was scanned and the scan led to the discovery of 20 greased bundles of heroin hidden inside shafts the pickup was hauling.

The bundles contained a total of nearly 46 pounds of black tar heroin with an estimated street value of about $3.9 million.

Agents arrested the driver and the passenger.

The heroin was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

