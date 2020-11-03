Texas border agents seize heroin worth nearly $4 million

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas border agents Monday seized heroin worth nearly $4 million after scanning a pickup truck at an Interstate 35 checkpoint in Laredo.

Authorities say the truck’s driver and a passenger acted suspiciously during an immigration inspection.

The pickup was scanned and the scan led to the discovery of 20 greased bundles of heroin hidden inside shafts the pickup was hauling.

The bundles contained a total of nearly 46 pounds of black tar heroin with an estimated street value of about $3.9 million.

Agents arrested the driver and the passenger.

The heroin was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.