Thousands expected to cast ballots Tuesday in Central after record-setting early voting

(KWTX) - The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the climatic act of an election drama overshadowed by a pandemic that interrupted campaigns, delayed voting, triggered legal battles over mail-in ballots, and became a central issue in races from the statehouse to the White House.

VOTER INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Primary runoff elections scheduled for April were moved to July because of the pandemic and city and school board elections normally held in May were postponed until November.

Local election officials were forced to reprint and reprogram after a last-minute court ruling restored the Green Party’s presidential candidate, Howe Hawkins, to the Texas ballot.

More than 9.7 million ballots were cast during the state’s extended early voting period exceeding the total number cast in 2016 when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Texas by about 800,000 votes.

More than 80,000 residents voted early in McLennan County, and more than 100,000 in Bell County.

In Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, McLennan and Milam counties, voters may cast ballots at any countywide voting center.

McLennan County has added one at the St. Louis Activity Center, at 2415 Cumberland Ave.

Waco Transit is offering free rides to and from the polls for registered voters Tuesday.

Bus fares will be waived for passengers who present valid voter registration cards, identification cards or “I Voted” stickers to drivers on fixed bus routes.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to win in Texas was Jimmy Carter, but some analysts think the state is in play this year for the first time in more than four decades.

The Biden campaign spent millions of dollars on ads in the state in October and a possible Biden victory in Texas figures into the electoral calculus.

Millions more has flowed into the U.S. Senate race in which Democrat MJ Hegar, who came within 8,000 votes of upsetting Central Texas U.S. Rep. John Carter in 2018, is challenging longtime Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

Texas Democrats, who last won a statewide race was in 1994, have also set their sights this fall on the race for Railroad Commissioner in which Republican James “Jim” Wright faces Democrat Chrysta Castañeda. Libertarian Katija “Kat” Gruene is also seeking the post.

Democrat Julie Oliver is again challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Williams. She lost to Williams by about 27,000 votes in 2018. Libertarian Bill Kelsey is also seeking the seat.

Former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions, who returned to his native Waco to win the GOP nomination to the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan after a bitter runoff against Renee Swann of Waco, faces Democrat Richard Kennedy Pflugerville.

Kennedy challenged Flores in 2018 and lost by almost 37,000 votes.

Libertarian Ted Brown is also seeking the seat.

Central Texas U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, faces a challenge from Democrat Donna Imam and Libertarian Clark Patterson.

Area voters will also decide races for the Texas House and Senate.

State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, faces a challenge from Democrat Robert Vick; state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, faces a challenge from Democrat Clayton Tucker; state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, is challenged by Army veteran Likeithia “Keke” Williams, and state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson of Waco again faces a challenge from Democrat Katherine Turner-Pearson.

Most countywide races were decided in the spring primaries, but voters in Falls and Bosque counties will decide contested races for sheriff.

And voters throughout Central Texas will weigh in on local city council and school board elections, many of which were postponed from May.

Waco voters will decide a race for mayor between former council member Dillon Meek and businessman David Morrow; a race for the Dist. 1 seat on the city council in which Randy Gober is challenging Andrea Barefield; a race for the Dist. 3 council seat between Josh Borderud and Aubrey “Robbie” Robertson, and a race for an unexpired term in Dist. 4 between incumbent Darius Ewing, Kelly Palmer and Rick Allen.

Waco ISD voters will decide three school board races.

Jose Vidana and Ilda Sabido are running for the Dist. 3 Pl. 3 seat.

Incumbent Robin Houston and Keith Guillory in a race for the unexpired Pl. 6 term.

And Hope Balfa-Mustakim is challenging incumbent Cary DePuy in the race for the Pl. 7 at large seat.

Ten candidates are running for at large seats on the Killeen City Council including

Leo J. Gukeisen, Carla Escalante, Rickey “Rick” Williams, Rosalyn “Roz” Finley, Ken Wilkerson, Edward Skinner, Nina M. Cobb, Melissa Brown, incumbent Butch Menking, and Tolly James, Jr.

Killeen ISD voters will decide a five-way race for the Pl. 4 seat on the Killeen School Board between David A. Mell, incumbent Marvin Rainwater, Stan Golaboff, D. Michael Jones and Riakos Adams.

Brockley King Moore and Lan Carter are challenging Pl. 5 school board incumbent Brett E Williams.

In some parts of the country, authorities are stepping up security at the polls and bracing for the possibility of election night violence, but officials here say they’re confident Election Day will be peaceful.

“We hope our good track record will hold true,” McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland said.

“Tensions are high in this election nationally but I don’t expect anything locally,” he said.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mary Duty is hoping for a peaceful outcome as well.

“In a perfect world if my prayers are answered then it’ll be a wonderful experience,” says Duty.

“I hope to high heaven that the people that want change won’t act that way,” she said.

