Veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

Veteran Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died Tuesday.
Veteran Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, died Tuesday.(Harris County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the life of veteran Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56.

Tunches, a 29-year Harris County Sheriff’s Office veteran, died Tuesday after spending almost a month in the hospital.

“Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

Funeral services were pending Tuesday.

Tunches is survived by his wife and three daughters.

He was the third Harris County deputy to die of the virus.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.

