Voting hours extended in one Texas county

Polling issues were reported at several of the county’s voting locations on Tuesday morning.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County is extending voting hours on Election Day until 8 p.m. due to technical difficulties with polling equipment.

Polling issues were reported at several of the county’s voting locations on Tuesday morning.

Callers reported they were not able to vote at St. James Baptist Church, and Big Sandy School.

A court order from Upshur County stated that the county was made aware of the problems at the start of Election Day, and voting was delayed 90 minutes due to polling equipment technical issues.

The order also stated that the technical issues, “were in no way created by the Upshur County Elections Administrator, her staff, any election judge, or any other Upshur County Official.”

As of 11 a.m., all votes are being cast by computer ballots.

Everything seems to be back up and running normal, according to several voters who spoke with KLTV News.

Election Administrator Lory Harle and the Secretary of State didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

