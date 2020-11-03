Advertisement

Waco: Bank opens in East Waco for first time in 100 years

TFNB CEO and President David Littlewood says this opening is just the start of what the bank plans to do for the community in East Waco.
TFNB CEO and President David Littlewood says this opening is just the start of what the bank plans to do for the community in East Waco.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday afternoon to mark the opening of TFNB Your Bank For Life at 715 Elm St., the first bank to serve East Waco in more than a century.

“We haven’t had a bank on that side in East Waco since that Texas Guaranty Bank and Trust Company moved in the 19 teens,” Baylor University history professor Dr. Stephen Sloan said.

Sloan says the bank opening is a milestone for the community.

“There are features that we still want to see in East Waco that will add to kind of the vibrancy of that community but I think this is really a big step,” he says.

TFNB CEO and President David Littlewood says this opening is just the start of what the bank plans to do for the community in East Waco.

“Waco has always had the potential that we see Waco growing into right now,” says Littlewood.

“I think East Waco is going to be a vibrant part of that and we’re grateful to be a part of the component that makes that happen,” he said.

