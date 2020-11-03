Advertisement

Wonderful Weather Has The Votes Today!

Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Election Day 2020 is here and if you haven’t yet cast your ballot, you only have until 7 PM tonight to do so! Thankfully, we have WONDERFUL weather across the board for Election Day. When polls open at 7 AM, we’re expecting ample sunshine and cool temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures quickly and we’re expecting late-day highs to reach the mid-to-upper 70s. When polls close at 7 PM, temperatures across Central Texas will be cooling off into the low 60s.

Election Day forecast for Central Texas
Quiet weather remains in place across Central Texas for the next few days with morning temperatures warming up from the 40s into the 50s by Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be staying a bit warm in the mid-to-upper 70s each day through Sunday. Some changes are coming to Central Texas next week. Gulf moisture will be moving in Sunday and that could lend itself to spark a stray shower near I-45 Sunday afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible Monday as highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s but the best potential for rain is with an arriving cold front. The cold front, which looked likely to move through late Monday into early Tuesday, is now more likely to move through Tuesday morning and midday. The morning arrival of the front should limit a severe weather threat from materializing, but it’ll still give us a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures shouldn’t cool off too much behind the front as highs are only expected to drop briefly into the 60s Wednesday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

After a historic season, winter is coming at the drive-in.

Philippine officials say at least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the country over the weekend.

At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.

