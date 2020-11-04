Bosque County residents elect a sheriff

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) – Republican Trace Hendricks is the next Sheriff of Bosque County.

“I just want to thank everybody for their support in helping to push me through and accomplish this goal and I look forward to serving them as sheriff,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks defeated Democratic challenger Danny Ragsdale Tuesday.

Currently a K9 officer for the City of Whitney Police Dept., Ragsdale was thankful for the opportunity to run.

“I appreciate everybody supporting me, I had a lot of support, I appreciate everybody getting out and voting for me that did vote for me,” Ragsdale told KWTX.

“My opponent, he will make a good sheriff, I was just wanting to be part of fixing all the issues in the county.”

Hendricks, currently Clifton’s police chief, has been in law enforcement for three decades and says he has the experience needed for the job.

Once sworn in, Hendricks says he plans to start working on his platform and priorities which include increasing narcotics enforcement, housing out-of-county inmates in the new jail, and establishing a School Resource Officer (SRO) program and an Animal Control Officer (ACO) program.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s seat was open because Anthony Malott who, after first winning in 2008, decided not to run for another term.

