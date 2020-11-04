Delays expected near Bellmead during emergency bridge repairs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Drivers should watch out for construction work this morning while emergency repairs are done on a bridge rail.

The southbound right lane of I35 is closed in the area of US 84 and Waco Drive near Bellmead. TxDOT reports the work is likely to take several hours.

Overnight, a crash involving at least one tractor trailer was reported in the area. A KWTX photographer on scene reported it looked like a piece of barricade on the bridge had been knocked off.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.