Delays expected near Bellmead during emergency bridge repairs

The TxDOT I35 traffic camera shows the back up along 35 at 84 in the Bellmead area.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Drivers should watch out for construction work this morning while emergency repairs are done on a bridge rail.

The southbound right lane of I35 is closed in the area of US 84 and Waco Drive near Bellmead. TxDOT reports the work is likely to take several hours.

Overnight, a crash involving at least one tractor trailer was reported in the area. A KWTX photographer on scene reported it looked like a piece of barricade on the bridge had been knocked off.

We’ll continue to update this story with more information when it becomes available.

