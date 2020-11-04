Democrat ousts embattled Central Texas sheriff

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) Indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, a Republican incumbent, lost his seat Tuesday night.

The new Sheriff-elect is Democrat Joe Lopez, a longtime local lawman in Falls and McLennan counties currently working for the Hays County District Attorney’s Office.

Lopez defeated Scaman Tuesday night, 59 percent to 41 percent.

“I just want to thank the folks here in Falls County for trusting me, and I don’t intend to let them down,” Lopez told KWTX. “I’m going to do my best for everybody in this county every day.”

“I’ve got the Lord to thank for the opportunity to enter, and run, and win,” he said.

It’s a race that garnered a lot of local attention after Scaman was stripped of his duties after being indicted in September in connection with a Texas Rangers investigation for charges including sexual assault and official oppression.

Scaman did not respond to KWTX’s request for an interview about the election.

In addition to wanting the county protected around the clock, Lopez says he wants to bring maturity and trust to the office.

“We are going back to a 24/7 patrol shift,” Lopez told KWTX. “I’m going to tell my deputies to go out there and earn respect, go out there and earn trust, and I think once they start seeing civilians get behind them because they’re now trusting them, I think you’ll see the entire county pull together in a positive manner.”

