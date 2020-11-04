Advertisement

Democrat ousts embattled Central Texas sheriff

Democrat Joe Lopez ousted embattled Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Democrat Joe Lopez ousted embattled Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman.(KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas  (KWTX)  Indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, a Republican incumbent, lost his seat Tuesday night.

The new Sheriff-elect is Democrat Joe Lopez, a longtime local lawman in Falls and McLennan counties currently working for the Hays County District Attorney’s Office.

Lopez defeated Scaman Tuesday night, 59 percent to 41 percent.

“I just want to thank the folks here in Falls County for trusting me, and I don’t intend to let them down,” Lopez told KWTX.  “I’m going to do my best for everybody in this county every day.”

“I’ve got the Lord to thank for the opportunity to enter, and run, and win,” he said.

It’s a race that garnered a lot of local attention after Scaman was stripped of his duties after being indicted in September in connection with a Texas Rangers investigation for charges including sexual assault and official oppression.

Scaman did not respond to KWTX’s request for an interview about the election.

In addition to wanting the county protected around the clock, Lopez says he wants to bring maturity and trust to the office.

“We are going back to a 24/7 patrol shift,” Lopez told KWTX.  “I’m going to tell my deputies to go out there and earn respect, go out there and earn trust, and I think once they start seeing civilians get behind them because they’re now trusting them, I think you’ll see the entire county pull together in a positive manner.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Voters in Central Texas elect Pete Sessions to Congressional District 17

Updated: 2 hours ago
Voters in Central Texas elected Republican Pete Sessions to represent them in district 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Politics

John Cornyn defeats MJ Hegar to retain US Senate seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has defeated Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

Local

Man dies at local hospital after swallowing drugs following traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man died Tuesday at a local hospital after police say he swallowed a bag containing “an illegal substance” following a traffic stop.

Health

State reports 7,200 new COVID-19 cases; area death toll rises to nearly 400

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 7,200 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday while the death toll from the virus in Central Texas rose by seven to nearly 400.

Latest News

News

Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Fire at local business produces heavy smoke

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating after fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon at a local business.

State

Veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of a veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy.

Politics

Voting hours extended in one Texas county

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nahum Lopez
Voting hours were extended Tuesday in one Texas county because of technical issues with polling equipment.

State

Texas border agents seize heroin worth nearly $4 million

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas border agents Monday seized heroin worth nearly $4 million after scanning a pickup truck at an I-35 checkpoint.

Health

Texas COVID-19 case count tops 900,000; hundreds of new cases confirmed here

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Central Texas.