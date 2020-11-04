Advertisement

Ex-officer indicted in ongoing probe of unreported student complaints at local university

Former Texas A&M Central Texas University police Officer Jason Luis Nelson, 27, of Killeen was named in an indictment Wednesday charging stalking.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Former Texas A&M Central Texas University police Officer Jason Luis Nelson, 27, of Killeen, whom Killeen police arrested in October with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging stalking.

The indictment stems from an ongoing investigation of allegations a student’s harassment complaints against a university employee went unreported.

Nelson, whose bonds totaled $105,000, did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online roster Wednesday.

The investigation started on March 11 when Killeen police received information that Charles Edward Rodriguez, while serving as chief of the campus police force at A&M Central Texas, failed to report Title IX violations as required by law after the student made the complaint against a former university employee.

Title IX violations could include sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.

Rodriguez was arrested on June 2 while serving as police chief in Kempner.

He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

“The Killeen Police Department continued to follow up on the incidents that had gone unreported by Rodriguez,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.

She did not say whether Nelson was the employee against who the complaints were made.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit Nelson and the victim, identified only as “J.G.” were in a dating relationship from September 2019 until January when “J.G. told (Nelson) she did not want him to contact her and changed her phone number.”

On Feb. 18, the affidavit says, J.G. “filed a complaint with the Texas A&M University Central Texas Police Department reporting that (Nelson) harassed her by email and after J.G. asked him to stop and defendant came to her home multiple times.”

She later said she wanted to drop the claims “because she wanted peace.”

“However she still feels threatened and has filed complaints with Texas A&M University Central Texas and Copperas Cove.”

She has since moved to a different city, the affidavit says, and “has changed her phone number and lives in fear that (the) suspect will retaliate against her.”

