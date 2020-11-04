Advertisement

Unexpected closure of local middle school catches parents by surprise

As the students left campus, Waco ISD employees began to arrive to take rapid COVID-19 tests in the school’s cafeteria. The testing was scheduled before the decision was made to close the school temporarily(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Parents lined up to pick up their children early after officials announced the temporary closure of Waco’s G.W. Carver Middle School Wednesday following six positive tests for COVID-19 since Saturday.

Students were sent home at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“Although no new cases have been reported so far today, several people have reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results,” the school’s principal, Dr. Isaac Carrier, said in a message to parents and employees.

“The result is that more than half of our teachers are currently in quarantine or out awaiting test results. While most of our educators are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.”

The school will transition to remote instruction and remain closed until at least next Wednesday.

Before leaving, students without internet access were allowed check out mobile hotspots.

The campus will be deep-cleaned and sanitized, Carrier said.

As the students left campus, Waco ISD employees began to arrive to take rapid COVID-19 tests in the school’s cafeteria.

The testing was scheduled before the decision was made to close the school temporarily

The school’s previous principal, Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31.

