Man dies at local hospital after swallowing drugs following traffic stop

Texas Rangers are investigating the death. (File)
Texas Rangers are investigating the death. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man died Tuesday at a local hospital after police say he swallowed a bag containing “an illegal substance” following a traffic stop in Waco.

Police identified the man as Leroy Jackson, Jr., 55, of Waco.

Officers pulled Jackson over just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Webster Avenue and spotted “what they believed to be illegal narcotics in plain view inside of the vehicle,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Tuesday night.

The officer told Jackson get out of the vehicle and handcuffed him, Bynum said.

“During this time, the male driver had a medical episode,” he said.

Paramedics were called and Jackson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounce dead, he said.

“During the investigation it was found that the male had swallowed a large plastic bag containing what is believed to be an illegal substance. . This bag was recovered by medical personnel at the hospital,” he said.

Texas Rangers and the Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit are investigating the in-custody death, Bynum said.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such cases.

