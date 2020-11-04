Man indicted in death of Central Texas girl, 10, struck by car

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County grand jurors handed up an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Raymond Bernard Johnson, 38, of Killeen, who was arrested after a young girl was struck by a car police say he was driving.

Analy Saucedo was struck at around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Nolanville.

Her mother said she was walking down the side of the U.S. Highway 190 frontage road with her daughter when a black car came barreling down the road and hit the girl.

Police say the car then crashed into a chain-link fence on the side of the road.

Saucedo was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

She died on Aug. 26.

Officers discovered the vehicle about 800 feet from where they found the girl and arrested Johnson.

He was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was checked out before he was booked into the Bell County Jail where he remained Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $510,000.

