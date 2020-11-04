Advertisement

Man indicted in death of Central Texas girl, 10, struck by car

Analy Saucedo died at a local hospital. (File)
Analy Saucedo died at a local hospital. (File)(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County grand jurors handed up an indictment Wednesday charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Raymond Bernard Johnson, 38, of Killeen, who was arrested after a young girl was struck by a car police say he was driving.

Analy Saucedo was struck at around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Nolanville.

Her mother said she was walking down the side of the U.S. Highway 190 frontage road with her daughter when a black car came barreling down the road and hit the girl.

Police say the car then crashed into a chain-link fence on the side of the road.

Saucedo was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

She died on Aug. 26.

Officers discovered the vehicle about 800 feet from where they found the girl and arrested Johnson.

He was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was checked out before he was booked into the Bell County Jail where he remained Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $510,000.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump is suing to stop Pennsylvania vote count

Updated: 47 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency."

Local

Ex-officer indicted in ongoing probe of unreported student complaints at local university

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
An ex-Central Texas campus police officer arrested in an ongoing investigation of allegations a student’s harassment complaints against a university employee went unreported was indicted Wednesday.

Health

Unexpected closure of local middle school catches parents by surprise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Parents lined up to pick up their children early after officials announced the temporary closure of a local middle school Wednesday following six positive tests for COVID-19 since Saturday.

Local

Fort Hood soldier arrested in year-old murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
After more than a year, a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Chelsea Cheatham.

Latest News

Offbeat

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie.

Our Town

Bellmead: Delays expected during emergency bridge repairs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Drivers should watch out for construction work this morning while emergency repairs are done on a bridge rail.

Politics

Central Texans vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texans voted in record numbers and the votes mostly went to Republicans as the ballots were counted late into the night Tuesday.

Local

Man dies at local hospital after swallowing drugs following traffic stop

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man died Tuesday at a local hospital after police say he swallowed a bag containing “an illegal substance” following a traffic stop.

Politics

Bosque County residents elect a sheriff

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Bosque County residents elected a new sheriff Tuesday.

Local

Democrat ousts embattled Central Texas sheriff

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Indicted Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, a Republican incumbent, lost his seat Tuesday night.