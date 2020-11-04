Quiet Weather Continues with Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons

The weather stays pretty uneventful to finish the work week here in Central Texas. We can expect afternoon highs to remain in the upper 70s, and the mornings will trend a bit warmer with lows in the mid 50s by the end of the week. Upper 70s/low 80s for daytime highs is warmer than where we are typically for this time of year, as we normally sit somewhere closer to the low to mid 70s. The weekend looks very similar to what’s in store for the next few days, but perhaps a touch warmer with highs close to 80 degrees by Sunday. One of the main components in our warm up is the return of our south wind. We will see south winds for the next few days and that will help to increase humidity some. It won’t be a big blast of humidity, but it slowly starts to creep back in heading into the weekend. Overall though, we have nice weather continuing for the next several days until rain chances return with our next cold front early next week.

We could use some rain, and we may have a chance for some next week with an approaching cold front and, of course, the building moisture levels ahead of its arrival. Ahead of the front, we could potentially see a stray shower east of I-35 Sunday but most will remain dry. Rain chances are near 20% Sunday and will be near 20% Monday too. A slightly better rain chance is expected on Tuesday as the front pushes in. Overall rain chances with this front are minimal at this time and we don’t expect much in the way of rain. We constitute this as a “weak" front since there won’t be a huge drop in temperatures either...just a drop back into the upper 60s/low 70s for the middle and end of next week. We aren’t totally done with rain chances after Tuesday’s front...we have another, although small, chance for rain with another front possibly coming in by Friday of next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.