South Dakota voters passed pot, now what?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not so fast, South Dakota still has a while until new marijuana laws take effect.

Just being Measure 26, medical marijuana, and Amendment A, recreational marijuana, are voter-approved, some things will need to be sorted out. New laws won’t take place until July 1, 2021.

In the past, laws used to take place the following day, the vote was called, according to the South Dakota Legislative Council. But in 2017, this changed by the state canvassing board.

The state Legislature and the Department of Revenue will do some work before implementation is complete, too.

The revenue department has until April 2022 to create a licensing system.

So, marijuana possession, distribution, transportation or cultivation will be illegal in South Dakota for a while yet.

