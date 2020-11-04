Advertisement

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas

Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials announced Wednesday.
Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials announced Wednesday.(Drake Lawson)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Three more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, health officials announced Wednesday.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of a 86-year-old man and a 57-year-old man Wednesday afternoon, raising the virus' toll in the county to 160.

The Bell County Health District reported an additional death as well, a Killeen woman in her 90s, raising the death toll in the county to 102.

McLennan County officials reported 146 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, 64 from ongoing surge testing.

Bell County reported 64 additional cases.

