Voters in Central Texas elect Pete Sessions to Congressional District 17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Central Texas elected Republican Pete Sessions to represent them in district 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sessions said he will keep his promise to consistently visit every county in his district.

“I will listen to their ideas on social security, health care and taxes,” Sessions said.

Democratic challenger Rick Kennedy conceded the race after acknowledging Sessions had an “insurmountable lead.”

“It is my hope that Mr. Sessions sees this win not as an opportunity to return to Congress and resume business as usual, but as a mandate to use his experience and seniority to the benefit of the people of Central Texas and the country,” said Kennedy.

