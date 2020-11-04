Advertisement

Voters in Central Texas elect Pete Sessions to Congressional District 17

U.S. Congressman-elect Pete Sessions, (R) District 17
U.S. Congressman-elect Pete Sessions, (R) District 17(kwtx photo)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Central Texas elected Republican Pete Sessions to represent them in district 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sessions said he will keep his promise to consistently visit every county in his district.

“I will listen to their ideas on social security, health care and taxes,” Sessions said.

Democratic challenger Rick Kennedy conceded the race after acknowledging Sessions had an “insurmountable lead.”

“It is my hope that Mr. Sessions sees this win not as an opportunity to return to Congress and resume business as usual, but as a mandate to use his experience and seniority to the benefit of the people of Central Texas and the country,” said Kennedy.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

John Cornyn defeats MJ Hegar to retain US Senate seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has defeated Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.

Local

Man dies at local hospital after swallowing drugs following traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man died Tuesday at a local hospital after police say he swallowed a bag containing “an illegal substance” following a traffic stop.

Health

State reports 7,200 new COVID-19 cases; area death toll rises to nearly 400

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 7,200 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday while the death toll from the virus in Central Texas rose by seven to nearly 400.

News

Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Fire at local business produces heavy smoke

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating after fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon at a local business.

State

Veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of a veteran Texas sheriff’s deputy.

Politics

Voting hours extended in one Texas county

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nahum Lopez
Voting hours were extended Tuesday in one Texas county because of technical issues with polling equipment.

State

Texas border agents seize heroin worth nearly $4 million

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
Texas border agents Monday seized heroin worth nearly $4 million after scanning a pickup truck at an I-35 checkpoint.

Health

Texas COVID-19 case count tops 900,000; hundreds of new cases confirmed here

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in Central Texas.

Local

H-E-B once again limiting toilet paper, other paper products

Updated: 12 hours ago
H-E-B is once again limiting some paper products in its stores.