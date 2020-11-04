Warmer Than Normal But Still Pleasant

Not many changes are coming to Central Texas' weather over the coming days but we do have at least one cold front set to move through the area next week that’ll knock temperatures down a bit. It’ll be another warm day today with generally sunny skies. We’re kicking off the morning with upper 40s and low 50s and should warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s again this afternoon. The morning sunshine will be replaced by a few clouds during the afternoon as an upper-level disturbance swings through the area. The upper-level disturbance has next to no moisture to tap into, so rain isn’t in the forecast today or over the next few days as the disturbance sits overhead. The only noticeable difference we may see is a few clouds from time to time, warmer morning temperatures, and potentially a miniscule drop in afternoon temperatures. We’ll be in the mid 50s Thursday and Friday morning before reaching the mid-to-upper 70s during the afternoon.

As the upper-level low departs Saturday, we’re expecting a small drop in temperatures into the low 50s during the morning with mid 70s during the afternoon but upper 70s return Sunday as Gulf moisture moves into the atmosphere. We could potentially see a stray shower east of I-35 Sunday but most will remain dry. Rain chances are near 20% Sunday and will be near 20% Monday too. The next best chance of rain comes Tuesday as a cold front swings through but forecast model data is trending drier and rain chances are down to 30% during the morning to midday hours. Tuesday’s front likely won’t bring us a huge drop in temperatures but we’re still expecting to fall into the 60s and 70s for the middle of next week. Another chance for rain comes next Thursday and Friday as another cold front potentially swings through.

