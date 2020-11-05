Election feels different, but wait for results isn’t abnormal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two days after the election, a winner still has not been declared in the presidential election, but the delay isn’t without precedent, McLennan Community College history professor Ashley Cruseturner says.

Democrat John Kerry didn’t concede to President George W. Bush until the morning after the election in 2004, he says.

Bush delivered his acceptance speech that afternoon.

However, there were some aspects of this election that differed from earlier contests.

The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden produced record turnouts.

The results in such key states as Ohio and Florida didn’t come until late in the evening and the counting continued Thursday in several other states including Pennsylvania and Georgia on whose votes the election will turn.

“It’s going to be the election where the most people have ever voted probably when we’re all done,” Cruseturner said.

“Joe Biden and Donald Trump are going to be the people who have garnered the most votes of people in the United States for presidency, and one’s not going to win.”

With so many people voting, Cruseturner said people are going to be paying attention, but he hopes that life will also continue to go on for people.

"People will watch, people will be very interested. I hope we will go on with our lives, lots of talk about a peaceful transition of power, Cruseturner said.

“We should be very enthusiastic, we should be very passionate.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.