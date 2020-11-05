Advertisement

Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to talk to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to talk to reporters about Election Day results in races for the House of Representatives, at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional elections have scrambled seats in the House and Senate but ultimately leave Capitol Hill much as it already is — deeply split.

Voters resisted big changes despite the heated race for the White House. The outcome dampens Democratic demands for a bold new agenda, emboldens Republicans and almost ensures partisan gridlock regardless of who wins the presidency.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on track to keep control of the House, but she saw her Democratic majority shrinking and her leadership called into question. Republicans' control of the Senate tilted their way as GOP senators fended off an onslaught of energized challengers.

