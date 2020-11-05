Advertisement

Mental health experts warn of ‘election fatigue’

The Harris Poll found that Black Americans are experiencing an especially high increase in stress. (File)
The Harris Poll found that Black Americans are experiencing an especially high increase in stress. (File)(KOLO)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) — As Americans wait for ballots to be counted in the presidential race for the White House, mental health experts are warning of election fatigue.

More than two-thirds of U.S. adults (68%) say the 2020 election season is a significant source of stress for them according to a study by The Harris Poll for The American Psychological Association.

In 2016 presidential election 52% said the same.

The study found that election fatigue is a problem on across the board regardless of party affiliation as 76% of Democrats, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Independents report significant election stress this year.

Mental health experts say election stress has been heightened by other coinciding traumatic events.

“We have so many things that are all occurring at the same time,” said Kristy Donaldson, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Premier Neurofeedback & Counseling Services in Waco.

“Between the presidential elections, the pandemic, the racial turmoil and the natural disasters all falling in the same time period are just putting people at the highest level of stress they have ever experienced in their lives,” she said.

Even though the majority of Americans say the election is a source of stress, the survey found that for some groups, stress about the election is significantly higher compared with 2016.

The Harris Poll found that Black Americans are experiencing an especially high increase in stress.

During the 2016 election 46% of them reported the election as a source of stress.

This year, 71% report the same.

The American Psychological Association offers the following evidence-based advice to help people manage their stress related to the election:

-Focus on what you can control

-Engage in meaningful activities that are not related to the election.

-Stay connected with friends and family socially.

-Stay active to help release the energy that comes with feeling stressed.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump campaign sues in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to halt vote count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Politics

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Politics

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Latest News

Politics

Trump sues to stop Pennsylvania vote count

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency."

Politics

Democrats' Senate drive halted by GOP; key races undecided

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats had a disappointing night in the battle for Senate control, but it was too soon for Republicans to take a victory lap Wednesday, although they brushed back multiple challengers to protect their now teetering majority.

Politics

Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas again fall short

Updated: 9 hours ago
This year proved another disappointment for Texas Democrats, who underperformed the high expectations they had set for themselves, particularly in a hotly contested battle for dominance in the Texas House.

Politics

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Though Democrats seem likely to retain House control, the results have been developing into a disappointment for the party, which had hoped to make modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

Politics

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania could prove crucial in determining who wins the election.