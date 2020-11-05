Temperatures Staying Warm, Humidity Coming Up Soon

A weak upper-level disturbance continues to slide through Central Texas and will remain in place for a few days. The upper-low won’t change our sensible weather too much, outside of adding a few clouds and maybe dropping temperatures a degree or two, but we will see warmer weather and a bump in humidity early next week. The overnight clouds have kept us warmer this morning and we’re going to kick off the day with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. We could see a few spots of fog east of I-35 but any morning fog and morning cloudiness will quickly move out of the area and sunshine will be abundant later today. Highs this afternoon will warm into the mid-to-upper 70s. Clouds will be back tomorrow morning and we’re expecting another mild morning with temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 50s once again. Morning clouds may hang around a bit longer tomorrow but we’re expecting afternoon sunshine to boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s yet again.

As the upper-disturbance departs Saturday, we’re expecting a small drop in humidity and temperatures as morning lows will start out in the low 50s with highs warming only into the mid 70s. South winds return Sunday behind the departing disturbance and will raise humidity and boost temperatures. Dew points won’t be too high but we’ll feel some mugginess as afternoon dew points climb into the low 60s Sunday and Monday. We could also see a few isolated showers both days under partly cloudy skies but rain chances are only near 20%. A cold front swings through the area Tuesday morning bringing us a small drop in temperatures and a 30% chance of a few isolated showers. Highs near 80° Sunday and Monday drop into the mid 70s Tuesday and should drop close to 70° Wednesday.

