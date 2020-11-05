Advertisement

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

People wanting to be election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
People wanting to be election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Detroit (AP) - Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump chanting “Stop the count!” descended on a vote-tallying center in Detroit as Americans on both sides of the political divide vented their anger and frustration over the undecided presidential contest at a handful of protests across the country.

The Detroit protests started shortly before The Associated Press said that former Vice President Joe Biden had won the Michigan presidential race.

Video shot by local journalists showed dozens of people gathered outside the TCF Center in Detroit and inside the lobby, with policemen lined up to keep them from going into the counting area.

 Earlier, the Republican campaign filed suit to stop the count until Michigan’s secretary of state, a Democrat, allowed in more inspectors.

