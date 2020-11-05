Advertisement

Trump campaign sues in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to halt vote count

President Trump hosts news conference in the early morning hours of Wednesday
President Trump hosts news conference in the early morning hours of Wednesday(CNN/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic.

Georgia is among a handful of states that The Associated Press has not called. In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Democrat Joe Biden currently has 264 while Trump has 214.

