United Way kicks off non-profit grant program

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County has started taking applications for its non-profit grant program this week, as COVID 19 continues to impact those groups along with the communities they serve.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The United Way of Waco-McLennan County has started taking applications for its non-profit grant program this week, as COVID 19 continues to impact those groups along with the communities they serve.

Earlier this week, they launched the annual program to try and meet the needs of agencies within the community as the holiday season approaches.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the non-profit sector, according to Stephanie Mabry, Senior Director of Resource Development and External Affairs for United Way of Waco-McLennan County.

Back in June, the United Ways of Texas conducted a survey of more than 3,000 non-profit agencies across the state. What they found, said Mabry, was that more than 70% of those say they are financially strapped due to donations being down since the pandemic began.

But Mabry said that’s not the only issue they found. “Along with that strain on their budget, our non-profits are being asked to serve more in the way of individuals and families,” Mabry said. “So while they have less dollars, they have greater need.”

Another issue they’ve found, according to Mabry, is that the pandemic doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon.

“The pandemic is very much still here. The needs are very much still here,” Mabry said. “We know, obviously at this point what some of those short term impacts have been. We are still defining and researching and understanding what the long term impacts are.”

Mabry urged anyone who may have the means to consider giving to the United Way of Waco-McLennan County. Through research and data analysis, the group identifies the greatest needs in a given community. Mabry also said any gift stays in the community where it’s given.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

